LeVert closed Wednesday's 149-148 overtime loss to the Knicks with 20 points (8-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists and three blocks in 35 minutes.

LeVert has played off the bench in his three outings with the Hawks since being traded in the deal that sent De'Andre Hunter to the Cavaliers, and there's no question this outing was his best performance by a wide margin. It's still early, but LeVert averaging 15.7 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game as a bench option since moving to Atlanta should boost his fantasy upside considerably.