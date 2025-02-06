The Cavaliers traded LeVert, Georges Niang, three second-round picks and two swaps for De'Andre Hunter on Thursday, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.

LeVert had been in a brutal slump for Cleveland with two scoreless duds in a row. He's had a tough season overall, averaging 10.2 points, 3.7 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 0.9 steals, and his minutes were trending in the wrong direction. LeVert could benefit from a change of scenery, and there are plenty of wing minutes up for grabs on an Atlanta roster that may not be done making moves.