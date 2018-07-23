Hawks' Carmelo Anthony: Preparing to sign with Houston
Anthony, who was traded in principle to the Hawks last week, intends to sign a one-year, $2.4 million contract with the Rockets once he clears waivers in the coming days, Mark Stein of The New York Times reports.
Houston was widely believed to be the frontrunner for Anthony's services after it was reported earlier in the month that Oklahoma City intended to part ways with the 10-time All-Star. The Thunder ultimately shipped Anthony to the Hawks last week in a three-team trade that remains pending until the 76ers make another roster move. Once the trade is official, the Hawks will release Anthony, allowing him to head back to the Western Conference and join a potent Houston offense. Anthony seems likely to slot into a starting role at forward for the Rockets, filling the vacancy that was opened by Trevor Ariza's departure for Phoenix earlier in the offseason. The 34-year-old, who attempted 6.1 three-pointers per game in 2018-19 -- the second-highest average of his career -- should again get a healthy amount of long-range shots as he joins one of the NBA's most prolific outside shooting teams.
