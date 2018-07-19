Hawks' Carmelo Anthony: Traded to Hawks, will be waived
Anthony has been traded to the Hawks, along with a protected future first-round pick, in exchange for Dennis Schroder and Mike Muscala, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. The expectation is that Anthony will be waived in short order.
While the deal involves three players, it's a relatively straightforward transaction that looks to benefit both sides. The Thunder get rid of Anthony and his massive salary for the 2018-19 season, and they also add a young guard in Schroder who openly requested a trade back in May. The Hawks will likely part ways with Anthony in the next day or two, but they'll get a protected, 2022 first-round pick for their troubles. After that, Anthony will be free to sign with any team, and the Rockets are widely expected to be his top choice.
