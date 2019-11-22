Hawks' Chandler Parsons: Available against Pistons
Parsons (knee) will be available Friday against the Pistons, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Parsons' battle with knee soreness has limited him to just a single game this season. He played only two minutes in his lone contest and is unlikely to play a significant role Friday.
