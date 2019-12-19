Hawks' Chandler Parsons: Available Thursday
Parsons (illness) is available for Thursday's game against the Jazz.
Parsons is good to go after missing Tuesday's game due to an undisclosed illness. He's played in just four games this season, averaging 3.5 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.0 steal in 10.5 minutes during those appearances.
