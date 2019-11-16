Hawks' Chandler Parsons: Back on injury report
Parsons is probable for Saturday's game against the Clippers due to injury management, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Parsons was cleared to make his season debut Thursday, but the team held him out of the matchup. He appears to be healthy after recovering from knee injuries, though it remains to be seen if he'll take the court Saturday, even if he is cleared.
