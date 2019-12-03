Hawks' Chandler Parsons: Battling flu-like symptoms
Parsons is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Nets due to illness, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Parsons failed to take the court Monday against the Warriors due to a coach's decision, so even if he isn't able to suit up, his absence shouldn't present a big challenge for the Hawks. His availability will come into focus closer to tip.
