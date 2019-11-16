Play

Hawks' Chandler Parsons: Cleared to play

Parsons (knee) will be active for Saturday's matchup against the Clippers, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Parsons will be available to make his Hawks debut Saturday after recovering from a knee injury. It's not clear what kind of role he'll hold on the rebuilding Hawks, but it ultimately seems unlikely that he'll have much fantasy value.

