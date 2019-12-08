Hawks' Chandler Parsons: Good to go Sunday
Parsons (illness) isn't included on the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Hornets.
Parsons' absence from the injury report suggests he's healthy again after flu-like symptoms prevented him from playing in the Hawks' previous game Wednesday against the Nets. Though he'll be available off the bench Sunday, Parsons isn't a lock to see the floor. He's been an inconsistent member of the rotation for coach Lloyd Pierce, appearing in just three games to date.
More News
-
Hawks' Chandler Parsons: Officially out Wednesday•
-
Hawks' Chandler Parsons: Battling flu-like symptoms•
-
Hawks' Chandler Parsons: Logs 16 minutes in Saturday's loss•
-
Hawks' Chandler Parsons: Available against Pistons•
-
Hawks' Chandler Parsons: Probable for Friday•
-
Hawks' Chandler Parsons: Makes team debut•
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...