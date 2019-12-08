Play

Hawks' Chandler Parsons: Good to go Sunday

Parsons (illness) isn't included on the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Hornets.

Parsons' absence from the injury report suggests he's healthy again after flu-like symptoms prevented him from playing in the Hawks' previous game Wednesday against the Nets. Though he'll be available off the bench Sunday, Parsons isn't a lock to see the floor. He's been an inconsistent member of the rotation for coach Lloyd Pierce, appearing in just three games to date.

