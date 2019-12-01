Hawks' Chandler Parsons: Logs 16 minutes in Saturday's loss

Parsons posted three points (1-5 FG, 1-5 3Pt), two assists, one rebound and one steal in 16 minutes during Saturday's 158-111 loss to the Rockets.

Parsons made just his third appearance thus far this season, as he dealt with knee troubles to begin the campaign and now remains buried on the bench of the rebuilding Hawks. There's little reason to trust Parsons for fantasy purposes, even in daily formats and even heading into Monday's matchup with the lowly Warriors.