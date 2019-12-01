Hawks' Chandler Parsons: Logs 16 minutes in Saturday's loss
Parsons posted three points (1-5 FG, 1-5 3Pt), two assists, one rebound and one steal in 16 minutes during Saturday's 158-111 loss to the Rockets.
Parsons made just his third appearance thus far this season, as he dealt with knee troubles to begin the campaign and now remains buried on the bench of the rebuilding Hawks. There's little reason to trust Parsons for fantasy purposes, even in daily formats and even heading into Monday's matchup with the lowly Warriors.
More News
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...