Hawks' Chandler Parsons: Makes team debut

Parsons (knees) played two minutes off the bench Sunday in the Hawks' 122-101 loss to the Lakers, recording no statistics in the appearance.

Parsons had been cleared to play in both of the Hawks' prior two games, but ultimately didn't see the floor. Coach Lloyd Pierce was finally willing to give the veteran forward some garbage-time minutes Sunday, marking the season debut for Parsons, who had been sidelined as part of a "return from injury management" protocol. Knee injuries have destroyed Parsons' fantasy value since he left Dallas after the 2015-16 season, and his time as a rotation mainstay in the NBA could very well be over.