Hawks' Chandler Parsons: No playing time Saturday
Parsons didn't leave the bench during Saturday's 150-101 loss to the Clippers.
Parsons was cleared for action prior to Saturday's matchup but didn't see any court time during the 49-point loss. Parsons has not had any value for the last few seasons as one of the more injury-prone players in the league. The is no reason to think he can carve out a meaningful role for the young Hawks and he can be ignored everywhere.
More News
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.