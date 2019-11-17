Hawks' Chandler Parsons: No playing time Saturday

Parsons didn't leave the bench during Saturday's 150-101 loss to the Clippers.

Parsons was cleared for action prior to Saturday's matchup but didn't see any court time during the 49-point loss. Parsons has not had any value for the last few seasons as one of the more injury-prone players in the league. The is no reason to think he can carve out a meaningful role for the young Hawks and he can be ignored everywhere.