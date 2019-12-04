Hawks' Chandler Parsons: Officially out Wednesday
Parsons (illness) will not play Wednesday against the Nets, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Parsons is battling flu-like symptoms and will miss at least one game as a result. He failed to take the court Monday against the Warriors due to a coach's decision, so his absence shouldn't have much of an effect on Atlanta's rotation.
