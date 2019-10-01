Hawks' Chandler Parsons: Out for exhibition opener
Parsons will not play in the Hawks' first preseason game Monday against New Orleans, The Athletic reports.
Technically, Parsons is not injured, though he's essentially been in a constant state of disrepair for the last several seasons. He'll try his luck with the Hawks this time around, and the team is already managing his workload early in the preseason.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Traded to Hawks•
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: May sit out finale•
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Dishes seven dimes in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Leads short-handed team with 16 points•
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Resurgence continues•
-
2019 Fantasy basketball: Top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Power forward tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the power forward position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.
-
Small forward tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the small forward position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.
-
Point guard tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the point guard position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.
-
Shooting guard tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the shooting guard position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.
-
Rookies to know in Fantasy
Who are the rookies to know for Fantasy players? Nick Whalen breaks down those you need to...