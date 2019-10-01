Hawks' Chandler Parsons: Out for exhibition opener

Parsons will not play in the Hawks' first preseason game Monday against New Orleans, The Athletic reports.

Technically, Parsons is not injured, though he's essentially been in a constant state of disrepair for the last several seasons. He'll try his luck with the Hawks this time around, and the team is already managing his workload early in the preseason.

