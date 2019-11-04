Hawks' Chandler Parsons: Out Tuesday
Parsons (knee) is out for Tuesday's contest versus San Antonio, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
As expected, Parson will be missing his sixth straight matchup to open the season as he continues to rehab his nagging knee injury. Parson's next chance at returning will be Wednesday versus Chicago.
