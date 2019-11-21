Play

Hawks' Chandler Parsons: Probable for Friday

Parsons (knee) is listed as probable for Friday's game against the Pistons, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Parsons is dealing with some left knee soreness, but it doesn't sound like the issue will keep him from suiting up Friday. Either way, he isn't expected to factor heavily into Atlanta's rotation, as he's played just two minutes across three games since being cleared to return earlier in the month.

