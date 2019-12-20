Play

Hawks' Chandler Parsons: Probable for Saturday

Parsons is probable for Saturday's game against Brooklyn due to right wrist inflammation, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

This appears to be a minor issue for Parsons, who's expected to be cleared prior to Saturday's tip. He's played in just four games since November 17, averaging 3.5 points and 1.5 rebounds in 10.5 minutes.

