Hawks' Chandler Parsons: Probable for Thursday

Parsons (knee) is probable for Thursday's game against Phoenix, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Parsons was initially listed as doubtful for Thursday's matchup, but it now appears as though he's in line to make his season debut. He's been rehabbing through the few weeks of the season from nagging knee injuries.

