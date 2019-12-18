Play

Hawks' Chandler Parsons: Questionable with illness

Parsons (illness) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Jazz, Brad Rowland of Peachtree Hoops reports.

Parsons missed Tuesday's game due to an illness and apparently still isn't 100 percent, leaving his status for Thursday's game in question. Even if he's cleared to play, Parsons doesn't figure to factor heavily into Atlanta's rotation.

