Hawks' Chandler Parsons: Remains out Sunday
Parsons (knee) won't play Sunday against Portland, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Parsons is yet to make his 2019-20 debut. He's been increasing his activity in practice, though his return date remains unclear.
