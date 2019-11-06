Hawks' Chandler Parsons: Remains out Wednesday
Parsons (knee) will remain out Wednesday against Chicago, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Although a limited participant in practice Monday, it doesn't appears that Parsons is quite ready to return to the court just yet. When the forward is finally healthy, it'll be tough for Parsons to crack the rotation however, especially given the Hawks' superb depth at the forward position. Parsons' next chance at a return will be Friday versus Sacramento.
