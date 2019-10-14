Hawks' Chandler Parsons: Ruled out Monday

Parsons (rest) won't play in Monday's game against the Hawks.

Parsons will miss a third-straight preseason game for rest purposes. Considering his extensive injury history, the Hawks coaching staff are likely simply being cautious with Parson, who hasn't played more than 36 games in any of the past three years. There's a chance he could return Wednesday against the Knicks.

