Hawks' Chandler Parsons: Ruled out Monday
Parsons (rest) won't play in Monday's game against the Hawks.
Parsons will miss a third-straight preseason game for rest purposes. Considering his extensive injury history, the Hawks coaching staff are likely simply being cautious with Parson, who hasn't played more than 36 games in any of the past three years. There's a chance he could return Wednesday against the Knicks.
More News
-
Hawks' Chandler Parsons: Sitting again Wednesday•
-
Hawks' Chandler Parsons: Out for exhibition opener•
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Traded to Hawks•
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: May sit out finale•
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Dishes seven dimes in loss•
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings 2019, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...