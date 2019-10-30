Hawks' Chandler Parsons: Ruled out Thursday
Parsons (knee) will not play Thursday against Miami, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Parsons remains on the shelf as he deals with complications from the knee injuries that have hampered him over the last several years. At this point, it's very much unclear when the veteran wing might be cleared to return to game action.
