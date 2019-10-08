Hawks' Chandler Parsons: Sitting again Wednesday
Parsons (rest) won't play in Wednesday's preseason game against Orlando, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Parsons will once again be held out as the Hawks attempt to manage his playing time during the preseason. He could take the court next against the Heat on Monday.
