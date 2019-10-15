Hawks' Chandler Parsons: To remain out Wednesday
Parsons (rest) won't play in Wednesday's preseason game against the Knicks, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Parsons is set to miss another exhibition due to rest purposes. He'll have one final chance to take the court in the preseason Thursday against the Bulls.
