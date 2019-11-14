Hawks' Chandler Parsons: Unlikely for Thursday
Parsons (knees) is listed as doubtful for Thursday's game against the Suns.
Parsons has yet to play this season while the Hawks ease him back from nagging injuries to both knees. Even when Parsons gets the green light to play again, he's unlikely to hold a major role for the Hawks and may not even have a rotation spot.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...