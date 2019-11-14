Play

Hawks' Chandler Parsons: Unlikely for Thursday

Parsons (knees) is listed as doubtful for Thursday's game against the Suns.

Parsons has yet to play this season while the Hawks ease him back from nagging injuries to both knees. Even when Parsons gets the green light to play again, he's unlikely to hold a major role for the Hawks and may not even have a rotation spot.

