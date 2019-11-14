Hawks' Chandler Parsons: Upgraded to questionable
Parsons (knee) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Suns, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Parsons has yet to play this season while working back from nagging injuries to both knees, but he's trending in the right direction, as he's been upgraded to questionable after originally being considered doubtful for Thursday's matchup in Phoenix. Even when the veteran returns to the court, he's unlikely to hold a major for the Hawks.
