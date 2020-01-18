Hawks' Chandler Parsons: Won't play Saturday
Parsons (concussion) won't play in Saturday's game against Detriot, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Parsons remains in concussion protocol following a car accident Wednesday. His next opportunity to play comes Monday against Toronto.
