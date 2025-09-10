The Hawks signed Bassey on Wednesday, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Bassey is now in line to serve as frontcourt depth behind Onyeka Okongwu and Mouhamed Gueye for the Hawks in 2025-26. That said, Bassey is not a guarantee to open the new season with a stable role off the bench. Last year for the Spurs, the 2021 second-rounder averaged 4.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 0.8 blocks in 10.4 minutes per game across 36 regular-season appearances.