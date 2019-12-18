Brown logged 15 points (4-17 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal over 38 minutes in Tuesday's G League loss to Windy City.

Brown has played a big role for the Skyhawks this season, and he almost posted his fourth double-double of the year against Windy City. The 6-foot-7 guard is averaging 19.3 points and 8.4 rebounds per game this season.