Hawks' Charles Brown Jr.: Nears double-double Tuesday
Brown logged 15 points (4-17 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal over 38 minutes in Tuesday's G League loss to Windy City.
Brown has played a big role for the Skyhawks this season, and he almost posted his fourth double-double of the year against Windy City. The 6-foot-7 guard is averaging 19.3 points and 8.4 rebounds per game this season.
