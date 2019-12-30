Hawks' Charles Brown Jr.: Transferred to Hawks
Brown was recalled by the Hawks prior to Monday's game against Orlando.
Brown's unlikely to impact Atlanta's rotation too much considering he's seen action in just four games at the NBA level prior to Monday's transfer. In those four contests, he's averaging 1.8 points in 4.0 minutes.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...