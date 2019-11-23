Brown posted 22 points (6-22 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists, two steals and one block over 38 minutes in Thursday's loss to Delaware.

Brown led the team in minutes and scoring, but his efforts were not enough to secure the win for Delaware. The 22-year-old has averaged 18 points and 8.7 rebounds per game over his first three appearances.