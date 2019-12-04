Play

Brown finished with 22 points (8-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal over 33 minutes in Tuesday's G League win against the Swarm.

The 22-year-old has topped 20 points in six of his first eight games in the G League this season, and he should continue to play a big role going forward, even as three players were assigned to the Skyhawks on Tuesday. Brown is averaging 20.5 points and 9.1 rebounds per game this season.

