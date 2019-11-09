Hawks' Charles Brown: Opens with big night
Brown racked up 21 points, five rebounds, three blocks, one steal and one assist over 41 minutes in Friday's G League opener versus the Bayhawks.
Brown is doing his best with the Bayhawks to catch the attention of the Hawks, playing a large offensive role for the club. He should be a key piece of the rotation for College Park as long as he's in the G League.
More News
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.