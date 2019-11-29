Hawks' Charles Brown: Posts double-double
Brown totaled 29 points (11-17 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block over 38 minutes in Wednesday's loss to Capital City.
The 6-7 guard led the team in scoring and rebounds Wednesday, but his efforts weren't enough to record a win. Brown has averaged 19.2 points and 9.4 rebounds over his first five games.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.