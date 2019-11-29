Brown totaled 29 points (11-17 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block over 38 minutes in Wednesday's loss to Capital City.

The 6-7 guard led the team in scoring and rebounds Wednesday, but his efforts weren't enough to record a win. Brown has averaged 19.2 points and 9.4 rebounds over his first five games.