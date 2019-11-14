Hawks' Charles Brown: Transferred to NBA
Brown was called up to the NBA on Thursday.
Brown has appeared in one NBA game, posting two points and one rebound in four minutes. With Kevin Huerter (shoulder) expected to miss time, it's possible Brown will be active as a depth option.
