Brown signed a two-way contract with the Hawks on Monday.

The 6-foot-7 forward will be one of the Hawks' pair of two-way players on the roster and will have the ability to spend up to 45 days at the NBA level before Atlanta would have to release him or convert his contract to a standard deal. Brown, who averaged 19.0 points per game and shot 35.6 percent from three-point range during his sophomore season at Saint Joseph's in 2018-19, is expected to spend the majority of his first professional campaign with Atlanta's G League affiliate, the College Park Skyhawks.