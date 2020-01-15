Hawks' Charlie Brown Jr.: Heads to G League
Atlanta assigned Brown to the G League's College Park Skyhawks on Wednesday.
Brown will head back to the G League in search of playing time after he went unused off the bench Tuesday in the Hawks' 123-110 victory over Phoenix. The two-way rookie has seen action in five games at the NBA level this season, playing no more than 11 minutes in any off those appearances.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...