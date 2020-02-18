Hawks' Charlie Brown: Moved to G League
The Hawks assigned Brown to the G League's College Park Skyhawks on Tuesday.
The two-way player will likely practice with College Park for the next couple of days before suiting up for the affiliate in its next game Thursday versus the Maine Red Claws. Over 21 games in the G League this season, Brown is averaging 16.0 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.5 steals, 1.5 blocks and 1.1 three-pointers in 32.8 minutes.
