Hawks' Charlie Brown: Recalled, probable with back pain
Brown has been recalled from the G League and is probable for Friday's game against the Thunder due to lower back pain, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Brown has held a small role in the Hawks' rotation this season, but it's possible he ends up seeing the floor Friday. In 27 total minutes, he's racked up 13 points, four rebounds, two blocks and one assist.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...