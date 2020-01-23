Play

Brown has been recalled from the G League and is probable for Friday's game against the Thunder due to lower back pain, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Brown has held a small role in the Hawks' rotation this season, but it's possible he ends up seeing the floor Friday. In 27 total minutes, he's racked up 13 points, four rebounds, two blocks and one assist.

