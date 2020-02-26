Hawks' Charlie Brown: Scores 28 points Tuesday
Brown had 28 points (11-19 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block over 41 minutes in Tuesday's G League loss to Canton.
Brown has been incredibly productive in his three games since returning to the G League, topping 20 points in each game while nearly recording double-doubles over the past two contests. The 23-year-old is averaging 16.4 points and 6.9 rebounds per game over 24 appearances in the G League this season.
