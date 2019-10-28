Hawks' Charlie Brown: Sent down to College Park
Brown has been assigned to the Hawks G-league affiliate, the College Park Skyhawks.
Brown, who has yet to appear in a game for the Hawks this year, will be sent down to College Park in order to get more in-game reps. There's a good chance that he'll return to the Hawks at some point this season, though he's unlikely to see many minutes, barring extensive injuries to the professional roster.
