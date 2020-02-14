Hawks' Charlie Brown: Six straight DNP designations
Brown hasn't played in each of Atlanta's last six games.
Brown is buried at the back of Atlanta's bench and has played just five times in 2020, logging over 10 minutes just once during that span. He should be left on waivers until further notice since he is not going to crack the Hawks' rotation any time soon based on what has happened the last few weeks. His last outing came all the way back in Feb. 1, when he scored two points in three minutes during a 123-100 loss at Dallas.
More News
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...