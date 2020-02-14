Brown hasn't played in each of Atlanta's last six games.

Brown is buried at the back of Atlanta's bench and has played just five times in 2020, logging over 10 minutes just once during that span. He should be left on waivers until further notice since he is not going to crack the Hawks' rotation any time soon based on what has happened the last few weeks. His last outing came all the way back in Feb. 1, when he scored two points in three minutes during a 123-100 loss at Dallas.