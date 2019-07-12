Hawks' Charlie Brown: Strong showing in loss
Brown collected 16 points (6-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 28 minutes during the Hawks' 76-71 loss to the Wizards in a Las Vegas Summer League game Thursday.
Brown paced the team in scoring while playing in only his second game in Las Vegas after battling a hip issue. The undrafted big man has made an impression in his limited opportunity, however, averaging 17.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.0 assist and 1.0 block.
