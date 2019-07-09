Brown (hip) will play in Tuesday's summer league game against the Pacers, Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Brown was held out of Sunday's clash due to a hip issue, but he's been given the green light to participate in Tuesday's exhibition. The 6-foot-7 forward inked a two-way deal with the Hawks on July 3 and is expected to spend the majority of the 2019-2020 campaign in the G League.