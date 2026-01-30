Koloko accumulated six points (3-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 26 minutes during Thursday's 104-86 loss to the Rockets.

Koloko did a nice job making things difficult on Alperen Sengun, helping hold him to just nine points on 3-for-14 shooting. Onyeka Okongwu (teeth) has already been ruled out for Saturday's game in Indiana, so Koloko likely has another start coming his way. Give him a look if you need some boards and defensive stats.