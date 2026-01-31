Koloko will not start against the Pacers on Saturday, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

After starting Thursday's loss to Houston in place of Onyeka Okongwu (mouth), Koloko will slide to the second unit in favor of Mouhamed Gueye on Saturday. Over four appearances off the bench with Atlanta this season, Koloko has averaged 4.8 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in 13.3 minutes per contest.