Koloko is in the Hawks' starting lineup against the Rockets on Thursday, Lachard Binkley of SI.com reports.

With Onyeka Okongwu (mouth) sidelined, Thursday will mark Koloko's first start and fifth appearance with the Hawks since signing a two-way deal with the team Jan. 16. Over his four prior outings with Atlanta, Koloko has averaged 4.8 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.5 blocks over 13.0 minutes per game.