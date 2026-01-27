Hawks' Christian Koloko: Strong line off bench
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Koloko had 12 points (6-6 FG), four rebounds, one assist and three blocks across 17 minutes during Monday's 132-116 win over the Pacers.
Koloko, who recently signed a two-way contract with the Hawks on Jan. 16, made a very strong impression off the bench. He has seemingly pulled away from Mouhamed Gueye for the backup center role, and it's worth noting that Kristaps Porzingis (Achilles) won't be re-evaluated until next week.
More News
-
Hawks' Christian Koloko: Signing two-way deal with Hawks•
-
Christian Koloko: Back on free-agent market•
-
Grizzlies' Christian Koloko: Not starting Sunday•
-
Grizzlies' Christian Koloko: Gets another 10 day-deal•
-
Grizzlies' Christian Koloko: Scoreless in start•
-
Grizzlies' Christian Koloko: Starting Tuesday•