Koloko had 12 points (6-6 FG), four rebounds, one assist and three blocks across 17 minutes during Monday's 132-116 win over the Pacers.

Koloko, who recently signed a two-way contract with the Hawks on Jan. 16, made a very strong impression off the bench. He has seemingly pulled away from Mouhamed Gueye for the backup center role, and it's worth noting that Kristaps Porzingis (Achilles) won't be re-evaluated until next week.